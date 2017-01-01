Install The first thing to do is download and install the app. This version is only available for Mac OS X. Once the download is finished you can then open the DMG file and copy the application to your Applications folder. When you open the app for the first time it will have the currently configured account by default.

Launch at login Launch the application by double clicking on it. It will only be available as a tray icon. You can click on it to start configuring the profiles or right click for the options. With the right click you can quit the app or enable it to automatically launch in the background when you login to your user.

Create Profiles To create a new profile, click on the tray icon and when the app window appears, click the "Add new profile" button at the bottom of the window. It will present three input fields. The firs field will be the label you want to assign to that profile, and subsequently username and email.